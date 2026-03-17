Susan G. Komen presents Komen Austin More Than Pink Walk
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Photo courtesy of Susan G. Komen
Over 5,000 people in Austin will walk to end breast cancer at the 2026 Austin More Than Pink Walk. Participants will fund critical research and provide life-saving patient support for those fighting the disease every day.
Over 5,000 people in Austin will walk to end breast cancer at the 2026 Austin More Than Pink Walk. Participants will fund critical research and provide life-saving patient support for those fighting the disease every day.
WHEN
WHERE
Barton Creek Square
2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746, USA