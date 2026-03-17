Quantcast

Susan G. Komen presents Komen Austin More Than Pink Walk

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Susan G. Komen

Over 5,000 people in Austin will walk to end breast cancer at the 2026 Austin More Than Pink Walk. Participants will fund critical research and provide life-saving patient support for those fighting the disease every day.

Over 5,000 people in Austin will walk to end breast cancer at the 2026 Austin More Than Pink Walk. Participants will fund critical research and provide life-saving patient support for those fighting the disease every day.

WHEN

WHERE

Barton Creek Square
2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=11257&pg=entry

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.