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Susan G. Komen presents More Than Pink Walk

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Photo courtesy of Susan G. Komen Greater Central East Texas
Susan G. Komen will present the annual More than Pink Walk, their largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities, including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer, the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways.
Susan G. Komen will present the annual More than Pink Walk, their largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities, including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer, the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways.

WHEN

WHERE

Barton Creek Square
2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=11257

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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