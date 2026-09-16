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Swan Songs Serenade

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Image courtesy of Swan Songs

Swan Songs, an Austin-founded nonprofit dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, will host the 2026 Swan Songs Serenade. The 16th annual gala will once again celebrate a community of supporters and donors who make it possible for Swan Songs to directly compensate musicians to perform favorite styles of music for recipients in their private homes or care facilities, with no cost to the requestors or families. The event will feature a performance by Ugandan-born, Austin-local Jon Muq.

Swan Songs, an Austin-founded nonprofit dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, will host the 2026 Swan Songs Serenade. The 16th annual gala will once again celebrate a community of supporters and donors who make it possible for Swan Songs to directly compensate musicians to perform favorite styles of music for recipients in their private homes or care facilities, with no cost to the requestors or families. The event will feature a performance by Ugandan-born, Austin-local Jon Muq.

WHEN

WHERE

The Junior League of Austin
5330 Bluffstone Ln, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://app.betterunite.com/swansongs-2026swansongsserenade

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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