Swan Songs, an Austin-founded nonprofit dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, will host the 2026 Swan Songs Serenade. The 16th annual gala will once again celebrate a community of supporters and donors who make it possible for Swan Songs to directly compensate musicians to perform favorite styles of music for recipients in their private homes or care facilities, with no cost to the requestors or families. The event will feature a performance by Ugandan-born, Austin-local Jon Muq.