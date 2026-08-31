Swift Fit Social presents Wags & Wellness

Wags & Wellness is a dog- and family-friendly festival that brings together pets, wellness, live music, and local businesses for a feel-good morning by the lake. The event will feature a live set from Louisiana Surf Department, interactive dog activations, a pet costume contest, family-friendly yoga, and a Kids Zone with face painting and bubble dance parties.

Guests can also enjoy wellness experiences, local shopping, food and drinks, giveaways, a lakeside hammock garden and activations from a variety of Austin businesses and community partners. Wag Bags from Spot & Tango will be available at check-in while supplies last.

Attendees can also purchase a limited-quantity Community Passport featuring exclusive offers, perks and experiences from participating partners, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Austin Pets Alive!.