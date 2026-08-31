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Swift Fit Social presents Wags & Wellness

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Photo courtesy of Swift Fit Social

Wags & Wellness is a dog- and family-friendly festival that brings together pets, wellness, live music, and local businesses for a feel-good morning by the lake. The event will feature a live set from Louisiana Surf Department, interactive dog activations, a pet costume contest, family-friendly yoga, and a Kids Zone with face painting and bubble dance parties.

Guests can also enjoy wellness experiences, local shopping, food and drinks, giveaways, a lakeside hammock garden and activations from a variety of Austin businesses and community partners. Wag Bags from Spot & Tango will be available at check-in while supplies last.

Attendees can also purchase a limited-quantity Community Passport featuring exclusive offers, perks and experiences from participating partners, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Austin Pets Alive!.

Wags & Wellness is a dog- and family-friendly festival that brings together pets, wellness, live music, and local businesses for a feel-good morning by the lake. The event will feature a live set from Louisiana Surf Department, interactive dog activations, a pet costume contest, family-friendly yoga, and a Kids Zone with face painting and bubble dance parties.

Guests can also enjoy wellness experiences, local shopping, food and drinks, giveaways, a lakeside hammock garden and activations from a variety of Austin businesses and community partners. Wag Bags from Spot & Tango will be available at check-in while supplies last.

Attendees can also purchase a limited-quantity Community Passport featuring exclusive offers, perks and experiences from participating partners, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Austin Pets Alive!.

WHEN

WHERE

Girard Kinney Park at Mueller
4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723, USA
https://www.oraapp.com/e/wags-and-wellness

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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