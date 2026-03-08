The SXSW Comedy Festival highlights some of today’s most compelling comedic voices during a week-long celebration of comedy. The festival features stand-up showcases, improv, conversations, live podcast recordings, and more.

Among the comedians on hand will be Bill Burr, Devon Walker, Alex English, Eric Andre, Upright Citizen Brigade's ASSSSCAT, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Leggero, Sabrina Jalees, and more.

Events will take place at Esther's Follies, The Creek and the Cave, and ACL Live. Go to the festival website for a full schedule of events.