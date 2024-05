Soldadera: A Mariachi Musical tells the tale of Elena, a young girl living in Chihuahua at the outset of the Mexican Revolution, and the comet that leads her to fight for a new tomorrow.

Loosely based on the legend of Mulan, Soldadera uses a rousing mariachi score to bring Elena's story to life onstage. This version of Soldadera is performed mostly in English, and is intended for audiences of all ages.