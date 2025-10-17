Quantcast

Tela Coral presents Chad Cannon: Music for the Ocean

Photo courtesy of Tela Coral

Music for the Ocean is a multimedia concert experience by composer-violinist Chad Cannon, combining music, animation, and sound design to create an immersive "nature documentary for the concert hall." Featuring celebrated concert pianist Hui Wu, Emmy-winning animator Tim Rauch, tech/sound director William Chen, and lighting designer Evan Murnane, the fundraiser supports Tela Coral, a non-profit preserving endangered reefs in Tela, Honduras. The event will end with an ocean science Q&A with author Juli Berwald.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12968/12969

TICKET INFO

$45-$125

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
