Temple of Fine Arts presents The Dance That Made The World

Srivas Venkatesh

The Dance That Made The World is Temple of Fine Arts' new production reimagining the ancient cosmic dance of Shiva and Shakti for modern audiences. Rooted in Bharathanatyam, born of devotion, and designed to awaken something timeless in anyone who watches, this is more than a performance. It's the story of the universe told through the body. The show has everything from a professional storytelling narrator to floor-ceiling projections to help immerse audiences deeper into the meaning behind every movement.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.templeoffineartstexas.com/shows

TICKET INFO

$35-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
