Teresa Stranahan presents Lady Puffmuffin and the Failed Marriage

In this late night queer cabaret and puppet show, we get a glimpse into the quintessential life of Lady Puffmuffin and her perfect nuclear family unit. But as most things that seem perfect, nothing is as it seems.

Juxtaposed with authentic and zany expressions of queer creativity, Lady Puffmuffin and the Failed Marriage is a dark comedy that explores the absurdity of the ideal "traditional family values" pushed in American society today.

Written by Texas native and Chicago resident Joshua Barrett, and produced by Texas native Teresa Stranahan, the whimsical and almost childlike production blends all the best and weirdest bits of puppetry, comedy, and parody.