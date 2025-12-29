Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band in concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Terry Allen
Terry Allen has released 14 albums in his career, most recently Just Like Moby Dick in 2020. This annual mind-boggling event features the next batch of great songs you’ve never heard, maybe heard, or heard so long ago it seems like you never heard, all with family and friends, including special mystery guests.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13293/13294
TICKET INFO
$39.82-$84.28
