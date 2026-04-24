Testify ATX presents Furry Tales: A Storytelling Show

Pets have a way of bringing out the best in us, even when they’re at their most chaotic. They tumble into our homes, curl up on our couches, and quietly rearrange our idea of what family means. Life shifts the moment we let these strange, beautiful creatures cross our threshold and claim a spot in our daily routines.

They sense our moods, celebrate when we’re joyful, and hover close when we’re broken. They don’t use words, but they answer our loneliness, our stress, our long nights. In their own clumsy, perfect way, they try to take care of us just as fiercely as we take care of them. That’s the heart of these true stories: not just about pets, but about the families we become because of them.