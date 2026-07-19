Testify presents "Hot Mess"

You know it when you see it. You know it when it walks in the room. You know it when you ARE it. A Hot Mess! It's not a forever state of mind. It's that point when nothing is working and you have no idea what to do next. So instead of doing nothing, which is sometimes the best thing to do, you try anything, and everything, and nothing works.

My father's scrambled eggs were a hot mess, the runniest scrambled eggs I've ever had. The thing about a hot mess, is regardless of how messy it is, somehow, we can't look away. These are those stories.

Performances may contain strong language and adult content.