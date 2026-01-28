Quantcast

TexARTS presents Beehive: The '60s Musical

Image courtesy of TexARTS

TexARTS will celebrate the powerful female voices of the 1960s with Beehive, the high-energy jukebox musical that honors iconic artists like Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, and more. With nonstop hits, vibrant costumes, and pure girl power, it’s a soulful, feel-good blast from the past.

WHEN

WHERE

TexARTS: Theater & Academy
1110 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734, USA
https://www.tex-arts.org/upcoming-productions

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
