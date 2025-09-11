The 30th Annual Texas Book Festival will welcome over 40,000 attendees and host over 250 authors. Held each fall in and around the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin, the annual Festival Weekend features a variety of author presentations and panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, programs and activities for kids of all ages, food trucks, and exhibiting vendors from across the state and country.

Among the participating authors will be Samira Ahmed, Mitch Albom, Susannah Cahalan, Henry Cisneros, Chelsea Handler, Stephen Harrigan, Jen Hatmaker, Stephen Graham Jones, Matthew McConaughey, and more.