Texas Book Festival and BookPeople present Mitch Albom

Photo courtesy of Mitch Albom

The Texas Book Festival will welcome Mitch Albom in celebration of his latest book, Twice.

What if you got to do everything in your life - twice? The heart of Mitch Albom’s newest novel is a stunning love story that dares to explore how our unchecked desires might mean losing what we’ve had all along. When he is eight years old, Alfie Logan discovers the magical ability to get a second chance at everything. The one catch: he must accept the consequences of his second try - for better or worse.

Albom is an author, screenwriter, philanthropist, journalist, and broadcaster who has written eight No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, including Tuesdays with Morrie.

Every ticket purchased includes a copy of Twice, pre-signed by the author.

WHEN

WHERE

First United Methodist Church of Austin
1201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

$44.26
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
