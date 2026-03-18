Texas Comedies presents Prohibition: A Musical Comedy
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jody Horton
There’s a battle over booze in the Capital City, as a speakeasy owner is pitted against the Anti-Saloon League next door. This musical comedy is based on the conflict in Texas between the “Wets” and the “Drys.”
There’s a battle over booze in the Capital City, as a speakeasy owner is pitted against the Anti-Saloon League next door. This musical comedy is based on the conflict in Texas between the “Wets” and the “Drys.”
WHEN
WHERE
Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.texascomedies.com/prohibition
TICKET INFO
$18-$28
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.