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Texas Comedies presents Prohibition: A Musical Comedy

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Photo courtesy of Jody Horton

There’s a battle over booze in the Capital City, as a speakeasy owner is pitted against the Anti-Saloon League next door. This musical comedy is based on the conflict in Texas between the “Wets” and the “Drys.”

There’s a battle over booze in the Capital City, as a speakeasy owner is pitted against the Anti-Saloon League next door. This musical comedy is based on the conflict in Texas between the “Wets” and the “Drys.”

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.texascomedies.com/prohibition

TICKET INFO

$18-$28

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