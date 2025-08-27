Texas Craft Brewers Guild presents Texas Craft Brewers Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DeuxSouth
Organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the Texas Craft Brewers Festival will feature around 80 Texas craft breweries and more than 200 handcrafted beers available for sampling. There will also be food trucks, live music, and more.
Organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the Texas Craft Brewers Festival will feature around 80 Texas craft breweries and more than 200 handcrafted beers available for sampling. There will also be food trucks, live music, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Fiesta Gardens Building
2101 Jesse E. Segovia St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://texascraftbrewersfestival.org/
TICKET INFO
$20-$175
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.