Texas Cultural Trust presents Butler Texas Young Masters Celebration

The Texas Cultural Trust and Texas Commission on the Arts will honor the next generation of artists: Butler Texas Young Masters. Every biennium, fifteen 8-11th-grade students are selected statewide and awarded $10,000 scholarships to support their artistic studies.

Chaired by Adrienne and Chris Bosh, the event celebrates the 2026 Class of Butler Texas Young Masters with performances by former Young Masters and iconic Texas Medal of Arts Awards honorees, including Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel; author, Elizabeth Crook; and Houston Ballet’s first African American principal dancer, Lauren Anderson, uniting celebrated legends with rising stars.