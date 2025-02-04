Texas Cultural Trust presents Texas Medal of Arts Awards

The Texas Medal of Arts Awards is a biennial celebration honoring the creative achievements and generosity of Texas leaders and luminaries who have made extraordinary contributions to the arts. Presented by the Texas Cultural Trust, the 12th biennial TMAA will spotlight individuals whose artistic talents have inspired greatness and those whose support has expanded opportunities for the arts across Texas. The two-day event raises critical funds for arts education, enriching the lives of young Texans while boosting our state's cultural economy and heritage.