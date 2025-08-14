Texas Early Music Project presents A Cry of Many Voices: British Isles & the Lowlands

A Cry of Many Voices: British Isles & the Lowlands is a concert that features unique repertoires from England and from across the channel, in the area of modern-day Belgium, composed primarily between c.1490 and c.1510, during the transition from the late Medieval to the early Renaissance. The featured choral works were written for 9-19 separate parts with sublimely florid interweaving voices alternating with hypnotically static harmonic rhythms: the ultimate effect is greater than the sum of its parts.