Quantcast

Texas Early Music Project presents A Cry of Many Voices: British Isles & the Lowlands

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Texas Early Music Project

A Cry of Many Voices: British Isles & the Lowlands is a concert that features unique repertoires from England and from across the channel, in the area of modern-day Belgium, composed primarily between c.1490 and c.1510, during the transition from the late Medieval to the early Renaissance. The featured choral works were written for 9-19 separate parts with sublimely florid interweaving voices alternating with hypnotically static harmonic rhythms: the ultimate effect is greater than the sum of its parts.

A Cry of Many Voices: British Isles & the Lowlands is a concert that features unique repertoires from England and from across the channel, in the area of modern-day Belgium, composed primarily between c.1490 and c.1510, during the transition from the late Medieval to the early Renaissance. The featured choral works were written for 9-19 separate parts with sublimely florid interweaving voices alternating with hypnotically static harmonic rhythms: the ultimate effect is greater than the sum of its parts.

WHEN

WHERE

St. Martin's EV. Lutheran Church & Preschool
606 W 15th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.early-music.org/20252026-season

TICKET INFO

$33-$53

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.