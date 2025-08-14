Texas Early Music Project presents Joy and Light: Delights of the Season
Image courtesy of Texas Early Music Project
Joy and Light: Delights of the Season is an annual feast of holiday music for Christmas and Chanukah through the ages. The event will feature medieval chant and carols, motets, Celtic songs, folk-tunes for Chanukah, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.early-music.org/20252026-season
TICKET INFO
$33-$53
