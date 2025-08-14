Quantcast

Texas Early Music Project presents Joy and Light: Delights of the Season

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Texas Early Music Project

Joy and Light: Delights of the Season is an annual feast of holiday music for Christmas and Chanukah through the ages. The event will feature medieval chant and carols, motets, Celtic songs, folk-tunes for Chanukah, and more.

Joy and Light: Delights of the Season is an annual feast of holiday music for Christmas and Chanukah through the ages. The event will feature medieval chant and carols, motets, Celtic songs, folk-tunes for Chanukah, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.early-music.org/20252026-season

TICKET INFO

$33-$53

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.