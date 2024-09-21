Texas Early Music Project presents Paris City Limits, Circa 1550
eventdetail
Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Roman de la Rose, 1864
Texas Early Music Project performers will explore the music of Paris, circa 1550, playing dances, chansons, and songs of love and melancholy that were all popular in and around Paris during the mid-16th century. It will feature hits from Josquin and Lassus, plus gentle moments from Janequin and new kid on the rue Pierre Clereau.
Texas Early Music Project performers will explore the music of Paris, circa 1550, playing dances, chansons, and songs of love and melancholy that were all popular in and around Paris during the mid-16th century. It will feature hits from Josquin and Lassus, plus gentle moments from Janequin and new kid on the rue Pierre Clereau.
WHEN
WHERE
Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=238782
TICKET INFO
$5-$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.