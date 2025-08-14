Quantcast

Texas Early Music Project presents Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Texas Early Music Project

Henry Purcell is known as England’s greatest composer before Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill will feature the music from Purcell’s eclectic repertoire for the theater, the opera, the court, the sanctuary, and the pub.

Henry Purcell is known as England’s greatest composer before Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill will feature the music from Purcell’s eclectic repertoire for the theater, the opera, the court, the sanctuary, and the pub.

WHEN

WHERE

Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.early-music.org/20252026-season

TICKET INFO

$33-$53

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.