Texas Early Music Project presents Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Texas Early Music Project
Henry Purcell is known as England’s greatest composer before Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill will feature the music from Purcell’s eclectic repertoire for the theater, the opera, the court, the sanctuary, and the pub.
Henry Purcell is known as England’s greatest composer before Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Purcell. Henry Purcell: A license to trill will feature the music from Purcell’s eclectic repertoire for the theater, the opera, the court, the sanctuary, and the pub.
WHEN
WHERE
Arts on Alexander
2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.early-music.org/20252026-season
TICKET INFO
$33-$53
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.