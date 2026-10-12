Texas Exes presents Longhorn Market

The annual Longhorn Market will feature unique products from 50+ Longhorn-owned businesses, including apparel, home goods, gifts, food, and more. Attendees can also explore a special showcase of products created by current UT students.

Open to the public, the Longhorn Market offers an opportunity to shop local, discover new favorites, and support the entrepreneurs who make the Longhorn community special.

A suggested $5 donation to the Texas Exes helps support its mission of connecting and celebrating Longhorns everywhere.