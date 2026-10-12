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Texas Exes presents Longhorn Market

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Photo courtesy of Texas Exes

The annual Longhorn Market will feature unique products from 50+ Longhorn-owned businesses, including apparel, home goods, gifts, food, and more. Attendees can also explore a special showcase of products created by current UT students.

Open to the public, the Longhorn Market offers an opportunity to shop local, discover new favorites, and support the entrepreneurs who make the Longhorn community special.

A suggested $5 donation to the Texas Exes helps support its mission of connecting and celebrating Longhorns everywhere.

The annual Longhorn Market will feature unique products from 50+ Longhorn-owned businesses, including apparel, home goods, gifts, food, and more. Attendees can also explore a special showcase of products created by current UT students.

Open to the public, the Longhorn Market offers an opportunity to shop local, discover new favorites, and support the entrepreneurs who make the Longhorn community special.

A suggested $5 donation to the Texas Exes helps support its mission of connecting and celebrating Longhorns everywhere.

WHEN

WHERE

Etter-Harbin Alumni Center
2110 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-longhorn-market-tickets-1993483120677?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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