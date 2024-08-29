Quantcast

Texas Folklife presents "Tacos in Texas: A Journey Through Foodways, Agriculture, and Native Plants"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Texas Folklife

Texas Folklife will present a flavorful finale to their programming year with "Tacos in Texas: A Journey Through Foodways, Agriculture, and Native Plants."

The event will delve into the cultural significance of tacos in Texas and the agricultural practices that sustain the beloved transcultural dish.

The event will include special guest Mando Rayo, taco journalist, food explorer, and street ethnographer, and a presentation by Laura Villareal on "Seed Saving & Texas Native Plants."

WHEN

WHERE

Carver Branch, Austin Public Library
1161 Angelina St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tacos-in-texas-tickets-1003194962137?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
