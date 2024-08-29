Texas Folklife presents "Tacos in Texas: A Journey Through Foodways, Agriculture, and Native Plants"

Texas Folklife will present a flavorful finale to their programming year with "Tacos in Texas: A Journey Through Foodways, Agriculture, and Native Plants."

The event will delve into the cultural significance of tacos in Texas and the agricultural practices that sustain the beloved transcultural dish.

The event will include special guest Mando Rayo, taco journalist, food explorer, and street ethnographer, and a presentation by Laura Villareal on "Seed Saving & Texas Native Plants."