Texas Historical Commission presents Texas Archeology Fair

The Texas Archeology Fair is a celebration of Texas history, heritage, and archeology. The event features interactive experiences, demonstrations, and exhibits led by archeologists and partner organizations from across Texas. Visitors can explore hands-on tabling activities, meet experts in the field, and discover how archeologists study the history of peoples and cultures through artifacts and other evidence of past human activity.

This year’s fair will also highlight the connections and distinctions between archeology and paleontology, offering opportunities to learn how archeologists study human history while paleontologists investigate ancient life through fossils. Through interactive experiences and engaging conversations with experts, visitors can explore how both fields help us better understand the past.