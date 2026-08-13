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Texas Historical Commission presents Texas Archeology Fair

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Photo courtesy of Texas Historical Commission

The Texas Archeology Fair is a celebration of Texas history, heritage, and archeology. The event features interactive experiences, demonstrations, and exhibits led by archeologists and partner organizations from across Texas. Visitors can explore hands-on tabling activities, meet experts in the field, and discover how archeologists study the history of peoples and cultures through artifacts and other evidence of past human activity.

This year’s fair will also highlight the connections and distinctions between archeology and paleontology, offering opportunities to learn how archeologists study human history while paleontologists investigate ancient life through fossils. Through interactive experiences and engaging conversations with experts, visitors can explore how both fields help us better understand the past.

The Texas Archeology Fair is a celebration of Texas history, heritage, and archeology. The event features interactive experiences, demonstrations, and exhibits led by archeologists and partner organizations from across Texas. Visitors can explore hands-on tabling activities, meet experts in the field, and discover how archeologists study the history of peoples and cultures through artifacts and other evidence of past human activity.

This year’s fair will also highlight the connections and distinctions between archeology and paleontology, offering opportunities to learn how archeologists study human history while paleontologists investigate ancient life through fossils. Through interactive experiences and engaging conversations with experts, visitors can explore how both fields help us better understand the past.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Science & Natural History Museum
2400 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://thc.texas.gov/events/texas-archeology-fair

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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