Texas Indie OysterFest with Texas Oyster University celebrates Texas oyster culture while highlighting the flavor, innovation, and growth of the state’s emerging oyster mariculture industry.

Attendees can enjoy oysters from Texas farms served raw and chef-prepared, live music, a shucking competition, local vendors, and opportunities to meet oyster farmers and chefs. The event also highlights the year-round quality and sustainability of Texas-grown oysters, challenging the outdated “R months” myth.

At the Texas Oyster University tent, attendees can engage directly with experts and gain practical knowledge about oysters - from harvest to plate. Led by Dr. Mario Marquez, Texas Sea Grant Aquaculture Program Manager, the experience includes hands-on opportunities to learn proper oyster shucking techniques, explore oyster anatomy, and discover how Texas bays influence flavor, or “merroir.”