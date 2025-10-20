Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly presents TM BBQ Fest is a two-day event featuring both The BBQ World's Fair and The Top 50 Picnic.

At The BBQ World's Fair in downtown Lockhart on November 1, visitors can shop a curated vendor marketplace, enjoy live-fire cooking demos, and dance to live music. Featured joints will showcase creative flavors that represent the creativity and diversity that exists in Texas barbecue. Entry to the event is free, with food, drinks, and more available for purchase.

The Top 50 Picnic at Lockhart City Park on November 2 features live music, beverages, and 35+ barbecue joints featured on Texas Monthly’s 2025 Top 50 BBQ list.

Proceeds from the event benefit Feeding Texas.