Texas Music Museum presents Texas Poets Meet Texas Jazz

The Double Vision Jazz Ensemble will join Texas poets Jacqueline Miller and San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega for a interdisciplinary performance. Double Vision co-leaders and composers Hank Hehmsoth and John Mills will create original music and new arrangements inspired by selected poems, bringing together spoken word, contemporary jazz, rhythmic interpretation, composition, and live improvisation.

The ensemble features Hank Hehmsoth on piano, John Mills on saxophone and flute, Utah Hamrick on bass, and guest drummer Rob Kazanel.