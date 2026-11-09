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Texas Music Museum presents Texas Poets Meet Texas Jazz

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Photo courtesy of H Project Performing Arts Association (HPPAA)

The Double Vision Jazz Ensemble will join Texas poets Jacqueline Miller and San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega for a interdisciplinary performance. Double Vision co-leaders and composers Hank Hehmsoth and John Mills will create original music and new arrangements inspired by selected poems, bringing together spoken word, contemporary jazz, rhythmic interpretation, composition, and live improvisation.

The ensemble features Hank Hehmsoth on piano, John Mills on saxophone and flute, Utah Hamrick on bass, and guest drummer Rob Kazanel.

The Double Vision Jazz Ensemble will join Texas poets Jacqueline Miller and San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega for a interdisciplinary performance. Double Vision co-leaders and composers Hank Hehmsoth and John Mills will create original music and new arrangements inspired by selected poems, bringing together spoken word, contemporary jazz, rhythmic interpretation, composition, and live improvisation.

The ensemble features Hank Hehmsoth on piano, John Mills on saxophone and flute, Utah Hamrick on bass, and guest drummer Rob Kazanel.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Music Museum
MARVIN C. GRIFFIN BUILDING, 1009 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.hppaa.org/texas-poets-meet-texas-jazz?utm_source=culturemap&utm_medium=event_listing&utm_campaign=texas_poets_meet_texas_jazz_2026&utm_content=calendar

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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