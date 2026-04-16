Texas Performing Arts presents 2026 Heller Awards for Young Artists

The Heller Awards for Young Artists celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Presented by Texas Performing Arts in association with Impact Arts, the program recognizes students, teachers, and schools for their creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

The Heller Awards for Young Artists is a year-round initiative that celebrates excellence in high school musical theatre while expanding access to arts education and building lasting connections among students, educators, and communities.

Produced by Texas Performing Arts in association with Impact Arts, the HAYAs support more than 40 area high schools, including approximately 30 percent Title I campuses, reaching over 80,000 students each year.

Through free, high-quality training, mentorship, and performance opportunities, the program empowers educators and students to grow their theatre programs, build confidence, and engage their communities.

The program culminates in the red-carpet ceremony, where thousands gather to celebrate student achievement through live performances, awards, and scholarship presentations. It’s a night that showcases the next generation of artists, educators, and innovators shaping the future of the performing arts in Central Texas.