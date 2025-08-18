Texas Performing Arts presents A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin: Home Alone 35th Anniversary

Texas Performing Arts will present a special 35th anniversary screening of the timeless classic, Home Alone, followed by an exclusive moderated interview and audience Q&A with star Macaulay Culkin.

Audience members can relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Culkin himself. Culkin will talk about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.