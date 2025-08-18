Texas Performing Arts presents A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin: Home Alone 35th Anniversary

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Texas Performing Arts will present a special 35th anniversary screening of the timeless classic, Home Alone, followed by an exclusive moderated interview and audience Q&A with star Macaulay Culkin.
Audience members can relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Culkin himself. Culkin will talk about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.
