Texas Performing Arts presents Indian Ink Theatre Company: Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party is an immersive experience where audience members are party guests for the evening. The play takes place in the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers quickly become friends in this vibrant celebration of life. No two nights are ever the same in the deliciously fun show where actors juggle cooking, music, guests, and unfolding drama.

The interactive production is the Austin debut of New Zealand’s acclaimed Indian Ink Theatre Company, which for more than two decades has explored the compelling intersection of East and West to create spirited, artful storytelling. The stage of the McCullough Theatre is transformed into a festive dinner party, offering a front row seat to a magical and memorable evening of live theatre.