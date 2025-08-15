Texas Performing Arts presents Matthew McConaughey: Poems & Prayers Revival Book Tour

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Texas Performing Arts welcomes actor, author, and cultural storyteller Matthew McConaughey to celebrate the publication of his deeply personal new book, Poems & Prayers, the follow-up to his memoir, Greenlights.
The Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will blend dialogue with spoken word performances, music, and unexpected moments of connection. McConaughey will be joined by a special guest for intimate, spontaneous and honest conversation.
Texas Performing Arts welcomes actor, author, and cultural storyteller Matthew McConaughey to celebrate the publication of his deeply personal new book, Poems & Prayers, the follow-up to his memoir, Greenlights.
The Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will blend dialogue with spoken word performances, music, and unexpected moments of connection. McConaughey will be joined by a special guest for intimate, spontaneous and honest conversation.
$59.40-$119.40