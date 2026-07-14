Texas Performing Arts presents Scott Silven: The Lost Things

“Theatre is a doorway,” says illusionist Scott Silven, “where we witness the impossible and step into the unknown together.” That spirit of wonder lies at the heart of The Lost Things, a joyful exploration of memory, mystery, and human connection.

In this awe-inspiring new performance, Silven blends breathtaking illusions with evocative storytelling to reveal the hidden corners of human nature. Directed by Graham McLaren and designed by Jamie Vartan, The Lost Things is a moving reminder that even in loss, there is beauty to be found - and that sometimes getting lost is the first step toward finding yourself.