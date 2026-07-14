Texas Performing Arts presents Terrence McNally Festival

A five-time Tony Award recipient who grew up in Texas, playwright Terrence McNally (1938-2020) was a defining force in American theatre for six decades through plays such as Master Class, Frankie & Johnny in the Claire de Lune, and Love! Valour! Compassion!

As a continuation of McNally’s legacy of championing bold new voices, the Terrence McNally Foundation - in association with Rattlestick Theater - presents a festival of five new play readings directed and performed by leading talent from Austin and around the country.

The weekend will include an academic symposium at UT’s Harry Ransom Center, where the legacy of "the bard of American theater” lives on through his archived papers.