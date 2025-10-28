Texas Science & Natural History Museum presents Día de los Huesos

The Texas Science & Natural History Museum will present Día de los Huesos (Day of the Bones), a paleontological twist on Día de los Muertos. Visitors can explore the wonders of skulls and skeletons, get creative with hands-on art activities, complete a scavenger hunt, and enjoy festive face painting and a ballet folklórico performance.

The Texas Science & Natural History Museum will present Día de los Huesos (Day of the Bones), a paleontological twist on Día de los Muertos. Visitors can explore the wonders of skulls and skeletons, get creative with hands-on art activities, complete a scavenger hunt, and enjoy festive face painting and a ballet folklórico performance.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.