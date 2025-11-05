Texas Theatre and Dance presents Dance Repertory Theatre: Rooted In Motion

Dance Repertory Theatre, the student resident dance company at The University of Texas at Austin, returns with genre-bending choreography that pushes the boundaries of dance performance. An exploration of connection and community, the dance concert will showcase original works that pull from a variety of aesthetic influences and movement traditions, including West African, European folk dance and contemporary dance forms. Choreographers will include faculty members EG Gionfriddo and Sinclair Emoghene, an undergraduate choreographer and visiting artist Vanessa Anspaugh as part of the Haruka Weiser Memorial Commission.