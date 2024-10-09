Texas Theatre and Dance presents James and the Giant Peach

In the stage adaptation of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s classic tale is faithfully told by James himself along with the insect characters – Miss Spider, Old-Green-Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybird and Earthworm. The play begins at the end of the story, when James and his friends are living in the giant peach stone in Central Park, New York.

A tour guide brings a party of tourists (the audience) to see this major attraction, and James and his friends tell the story of how they came to live in New York. The insects play the other roles, likes James’s cruel Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker, and the epic journey across the Atlantic is acted out with live action, puppetry and storytelling in David Wood’s masterful adaptation.