The Texas Woodworking Festival is a mix of an industry trade show, educational seminar, and a woodworking-themed festival. The event will bring together lumber yards, woodworking organizations & clubs, content creators, furniture makers, and tool manufacturers for a weekend of food, drinks, and all things woodworking.

The event benefits the Austin School of Furniture. Promotion and a percentage of profits from this event help the school to continue offering classes to the next generation of woodworkers and furniture makers.