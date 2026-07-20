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Texas Woodworking Festival

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Photo courtesy of Texas Woodworking Festival LLC

The Texas Woodworking Festival is a mix of an industry trade show, educational seminar, and a woodworking-themed festival. The event will bring together lumber yards, woodworking organizations & clubs, content creators, furniture makers, and tool manufacturers for a weekend of food, drinks, and all things woodworking.

The event benefits the Austin School of Furniture. Promotion and a percentage of profits from this event help the school to continue offering classes to the next generation of woodworkers and furniture makers.

The Texas Woodworking Festival is a mix of an industry trade show, educational seminar, and a woodworking-themed festival. The event will bring together lumber yards, woodworking organizations & clubs, content creators, furniture makers, and tool manufacturers for a weekend of food, drinks, and all things woodworking.

The event benefits the Austin School of Furniture. Promotion and a percentage of profits from this event help the school to continue offering classes to the next generation of woodworkers and furniture makers.

WHEN

WHERE

Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://texaswoodworkingfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$20-$350

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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