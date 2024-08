The Swan Songs Serenade, the annual benefit and gala by Austin music nonprofit Swan Songs, returns for its 14th year. Swan Songs is dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, helping bring conversations about death out of the shadows, and supporting regional musicians by compensating them for their participation.

This year’s Serenade will feature a live performance by Austin’s own Madam Radar, as well as live and silent auctions, seated dinner, and more.