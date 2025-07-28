The Alchemy Theatre presents Lydia

Set in the 1970s in El Paso, Texas, Lydia is an intense and lyrical story. The Flores family welcomes Lydia, an undocumented maid, into their home to care for their daughter Ceci, who was tragically disabled in a car accident on the eve of her quinceañera. Lydia’s immediate bond with the girl sets the entire family on a mysterious and shocking journey.

The family drama is universal in its themes - sex, desires, memories, guilt, and shame - and its beauty, poetry, intimacy, and violence make for a deeply emotional portrait of a Mexican-American immigrant family trying to live the American Dream.

Solis’ story delves into the dark corners of family relationships and is much like O’Neill’s Long Day's Journey Into Night in its intense exploration of family dysfunction, unspoken truths, and the corrosive impact of the past.