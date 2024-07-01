The Archive Theater Company presents Roaring

The Archive Theater Company will present a workshop version of Roaring, a new play written by Kathleen Fletcher and directed by Trace Turner.

Roaring explores the life of Mary Frith, a.k.a. Moll Cutpurse, a late Elizabethan performer and actor who defied gender norms and was immortalized in The Roaring Girl by Shakespearean contemporaries. Known for being one of the first “women” on the Elizabethan stage, they were famous for their male attire, comic and musical showmanship, seedy shenanigans, and bold defiance of societal norms.

The rollicking play will be produced as a costumed staged reading with live music, followed by a full production in the spring of 2025.