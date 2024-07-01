The Archive Theater Company presents The Three Musketeers

Quantcast

Photo courtesy of The Archive Theater Company

Alexandre Dumas’ classic coming-of-age story The Three Musketeers will be a co-production between the Archive Theater Company and Austin Scottish Rite Theatre.

D’Artagnan sets out for Paris to make his fortune accompanied only by his hopes and dreams, an old yellow horse, and an empty purse. Along the way, he meets the best of friends, the fiercest of enemies, and the most dangerous of women, as well as a love that will change his life forever. The swashbuckling, period spectacle will feature live music.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://atxtheatre.evvnt.events/events/the-three-musketeers

TICKET INFO

$10-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
