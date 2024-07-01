The Archive Theater Company presents The Three Musketeers

Alexandre Dumas’ classic coming-of-age story The Three Musketeers will be a co-production between the Archive Theater Company and Austin Scottish Rite Theatre.

D’Artagnan sets out for Paris to make his fortune accompanied only by his hopes and dreams, an old yellow horse, and an empty purse. Along the way, he meets the best of friends, the fiercest of enemies, and the most dangerous of women, as well as a love that will change his life forever. The swashbuckling, period spectacle will feature live music.