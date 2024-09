The Austin Symphony Orchestra's 2025 Gala, Maestro's Dream: A Night on the Town, will transport participants to a glamorous evening in New York City. There will be live performances, a dinner, a live auction, and an exclusive sneak peek from Maestro Peter Bay into the orchestra's 2025-26 season. The evening will conclude with an after-party reminiscent of New York City’s best jazzy speakeasy featuring a live band and other surprises.