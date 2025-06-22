Quantcast

The B-52s and Devo in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews

The B-52s and Devo come to Austin as part of their co-headlining Cosmic De-Evolution tour. The B-52s have released seven albums in their career, most recently Funplex in 2008. Devo has released nine albums in their career, most recently Something for Everybody in 2008.

WHEN

WHERE

Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-b52s-devo-cosmic-deevolution-tour-austin-texas-11-01-2025/event/3A0062CC92673F57

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
