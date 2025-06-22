The B-52s and Devo in concert

The B-52s and Devo come to Austin as part of their co-headlining Cosmic De-Evolution tour. The B-52s have released seven albums in their career, most recently Funplex in 2008. Devo has released nine albums in their career, most recently Something for Everybody in 2008.
The B-52s and Devo come to Austin as part of their co-headlining Cosmic De-Evolution tour. The B-52s have released seven albums in their career, most recently Funplex in 2008. Devo has released nine albums in their career, most recently Something for Everybody in 2008.
WHEN
WHERE
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA