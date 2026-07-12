The Baron's Men presents The Taming of the Shrew

Set amidst the bustle and bargaining of the Italian Renaissance, The Taming of the Shrew showcases Shakespeare's use of witty banter, love of disguise, fast-paced comedy, and bold characters.

In the vibrant city of Padua lives Baptista Minola, a wealthy merchant, and father of two daughters: Bianca, the sweet, calm, and beautiful one, and Katerina, fiery, headstrong, and sharp-tongued.

Suitors flock to woo Bianca, but for Kate, no one else in Padua has the intestinal fortitude to brave her taunts. However, all suits to the youngest are blocked by Father Baptista, who says none may court fair Bianca till Katherine, his eldest, be wooed, wed, and rid his house.

Barred from Bianca, two would-be suitors - Old Man Gremio and Hapless Hortensio - arrive at a desperate plan: to discover a likely suitor for Kate or goodnight their hopes.