The Bat City Bombshells presents Dancing with Mary Jane

Step into a lush, hazy dreamscape at Dancing with Mary Jane, a burlesque celebration blooming with euphoric energy, sultry tease, and intoxicating allure. The Bat City Bombshells performers will spark your senses with a garden of shimmering costumes, smoky seduction, and blissed-out burlesque artistry that’s equal parts cheeky and mesmerizing.

Step into a lush, hazy dreamscape at Dancing with Mary Jane, a burlesque celebration blooming with euphoric energy, sultry tease, and intoxicating allure. The Bat City Bombshells performers will spark your senses with a garden of shimmering costumes, smoky seduction, and blissed-out burlesque artistry that’s equal parts cheeky and mesmerizing.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.