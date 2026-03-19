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The Bat City Bombshells presents Dancing with Mary Jane

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Photo courtesy of Bat City Bombshells

Step into a lush, hazy dreamscape at Dancing with Mary Jane, a burlesque celebration blooming with euphoric energy, sultry tease, and intoxicating allure. The Bat City Bombshells performers will spark your senses with a garden of shimmering costumes, smoky seduction, and blissed-out burlesque artistry that’s equal parts cheeky and mesmerizing.

Step into a lush, hazy dreamscape at Dancing with Mary Jane, a burlesque celebration blooming with euphoric energy, sultry tease, and intoxicating allure. The Bat City Bombshells performers will spark your senses with a garden of shimmering costumes, smoky seduction, and blissed-out burlesque artistry that’s equal parts cheeky and mesmerizing.

WHEN

WHERE

Kick Butt Coffee
5775 Airport Blvd Suite 725, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/dancing-with-mary-jane-burlesque-show

TICKET INFO

$25 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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