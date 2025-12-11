The Belmont and Quiet Events present Capital Countdown New Year's Eve Extravaganza 2025
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Quiet Events
Capital Countdown New Year's Eve Extravaganza 2025 will feature a silent disco with three live DJs spinning three different genres of music. There will also be a photo booth, NYE countdown with party favors, two balloon drops, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
