The Belmont and Quiet Events present Capital Countdown New Year's Eve Extravaganza 2025

Photo courtesy of Quiet Events

Capital Countdown New Year's Eve Extravaganza 2025 will feature a silent disco with three live DJs spinning three different genres of music. There will also be a photo booth, NYE countdown with party favors, two balloon drops, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

WHEN

WHERE

The Belmont
305 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-belmonts-new-year-eve-2026-extravaganza-i-austins-hottest-nye-party-tickets-1842151206849?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$50-$200

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
