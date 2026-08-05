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The Cathedral presents Noir: String Sessions at The Gallery

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Photo courtesy of The Cathedral

The Cathedral and Austin Camerata will present Noir, an intimate, one-of-a-kind musical experience. A string quartet and vocalist Naala will put on a one-hour performance that moves between classical and contemporary music. Debussy, Nina Simone, Moon River, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan are woven together through lush strings, vocals, and a darker edge.

The Cathedral and Austin Camerata will present Noir, an intimate, one-of-a-kind musical experience. A string quartet and vocalist Naala will put on a one-hour performance that moves between classical and contemporary music. Debussy, Nina Simone, Moon River, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan are woven together through lush strings, vocals, and a darker edge.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cathedral
2403 E 16th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noir-string-sessions-at-the-gallery-tickets-1992781069824

TICKET INFO

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