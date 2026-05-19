The Cathedral presents Open House: "Echoes of Home"

"Echos of Home" is a multi-artist exhibit in honor of AAPI Heritage Month that brings together seven artists - Erica Prassad, Lauren Hua, Ziesook You, Neena Buxani, Aasiyah Baig, Swathi Casso, and Umbreen Ahmad. The exhibition explores the layered, shifting nature of belonging. Across painting, sculpture, textile, and mixed media, the exhibition traces how identity is carried through memory, migration, and lived experience - revealing home as something both deeply rooted and constantly in motion.

Throughout the evening, guests are invited to move through the space, take in the work, and experience the many ways home can be remembered, reimagined, and redefined, all while enjoying an open bar featuring craft cocktails. There will be an artist talk, giving guests an opportunity to connect with the creatives behind the work, and gather with Austin’s art community in an open, welcoming setting.